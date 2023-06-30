Russia-Ukraine crisis and Wagner mutiny: While several reports suggest that Surovikin was arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, some defence correspondents say he was being questioned by the Federal Security Service of Russia.

A top Russian general has reportedly gone missing since the failed mutiny attempt by the Wagner group in Russia. General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed 'General Armageddon' by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, has been reportedly arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner mercenary group’s leader.

Surovikin has been missing from public view since Saturday when Prigozhin’s troops launched an armed revolt aimed at toppling the top brass.

The 56-year-old was last seen in a video, looking uncomfortable and breathing hard, urging the chief of the Wagner group mercenaries to give up.

Based on a US intelligence briefing, The New York Times earlier reported that Surovikin had advanced knowledge of the mutiny and he was being questioned by the authorities.

US officials told the news agency Reuters that Surovikin had supported Prigozhin in the rebellion, but it was not absolutely clear if he had helped Wagner.

On the other hand, Moscow Times and a military blogger reported that Surovikin was arrested. Some defence correspondents said he was being questioned by the FSB security service, as per the Reuters report.

On Saturday (June 24) , Wagner forces left Ukraine to seize the military headquarters in a southern Russian city.

However, their boss abruptly called off the revolt, and they turned back about 200 km from Moscow. As per reports, the Wagner forces have now been redirected to Belarus.

Prigozhin's "march for justice" was arguably the most significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime in decades. Now, Putin is hellbent on reasserting his authority and was even spotted mingling with crowds in Dagestan.

Who is General Sergei Surovikin?

Sergei Surovikin rose to popularity when he was sent to Syria in 2017 for around eight months to head forces supporting President Bashar al-Assad's fight against diverse rebel groups.

By the end of his assignment, the civil war had turned in Assad's favour and Surovikin was rewarded with the command of Russia's Aerospace Forces and made a Hero of Russia.

By 2021, he became an army general, equal in rank to the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov.

General Sergei Surovikin was later given the overall command of the Ukraine campaign on October 8 to become the first to be named publicly in that role.

Ukraine's defence minister and Western diplomats noted that Surovikin had boosted discipline and stepped up attacks on infrastructure.

His image as a hulking brutal Siberian appealed to Russian nationalists, who felt he could oversee the retreat without opening up dangerous internal divisions.

As the war stagnated, he was subordinated to Gerasimov in January, as one of his three deputies.

Wagner leader Prigozhin, who is a critic of Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, praised Surovikin and said he should replace Gerasimov, as per a Reuters report.

When the mutiny was staged by Prigozhin, General Surovikin was one of two generals who publicly urged him to give up in videos.