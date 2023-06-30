Russia-Ukraine crisis and Wagner mutiny: While several reports suggest that Surovikin was arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, some defence correspondents say he was being questioned by the Federal Security Service of Russia.
A top Russian general has reportedly gone missing since the failed mutiny attempt by the Wagner group in Russia. General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed 'General Armageddon' by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, has been reportedly arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner mercenary group’s leader.
Surovikin has been missing from public view since Saturday when Prigozhin’s troops launched an armed revolt aimed at toppling the top brass.
The 56-year-old was last seen in a video, looking uncomfortable and breathing hard, urging the chief of the Wagner group mercenaries to give up.
Based on a US intelligence briefing, The New York Times earlier reported that Surovikin had advanced knowledge of the mutiny and he was being questioned by the authorities.
US officials told the news agency Reuters that Surovikin had supported Prigozhin in the rebellion, but it was not absolutely clear if he had helped Wagner.
On the other hand, Moscow Times and a military blogger reported that Surovikin was arrested. Some defence correspondents said he was being questioned by the FSB security service, as per the Reuters report.
On Saturday (June 24) , Wagner forces left Ukraine to seize the military headquarters in a southern Russian city.
However, their boss abruptly called off the revolt, and they turned back about 200 km from Moscow. As per reports, the Wagner forces have now been redirected to Belarus.
Prigozhin's "march for justice" was arguably the most significant challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime in decades. Now, Putin is hellbent on reasserting his authority and was even spotted mingling with crowds in Dagestan.
Who is General Sergei Surovikin?
