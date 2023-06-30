3 Min Read
Russia-Ukraine crisis and Wagner mutiny: While several reports suggest that Surovikin was arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, some defence correspondents say he was being questioned by the Federal Security Service of Russia.
A top Russian general has reportedly gone missing since the failed mutiny attempt by the Wagner group in Russia. General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed 'General Armageddon' by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, has been reportedly arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner mercenary group’s leader.
Surovikin has been missing from public view since Saturday when Prigozhin’s troops launched an armed revolt aimed at toppling the top brass.
The 56-year-old was last seen in a video, looking uncomfortable and breathing hard, urging the chief of the Wagner group mercenaries to give up.