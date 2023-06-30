CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsWho is Sergei Surovikin, the Russian general missing since the Wagner mutiny

Who is Sergei Surovikin, the Russian general missing since the Wagner mutiny

Who is Sergei Surovikin, the Russian general missing since the Wagner mutiny
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 5:42:48 PM IST (Published)

Russia-Ukraine crisis and Wagner mutiny: While several reports suggest that Surovikin was arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, some defence correspondents say he was being questioned by the Federal Security Service of Russia.

A top Russian general has reportedly gone missing since the failed mutiny attempt by the Wagner group in Russia. General Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed 'General Armageddon' by the Russian press for his aggressive tactics in the Syrian conflict, has been reportedly arrested for having prior knowledge of the mutiny attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner mercenary group’s leader.

Surovikin has been missing from public view since Saturday when Prigozhin’s troops launched an armed revolt aimed at toppling the top brass.


The 56-year-old was last seen in a video, looking uncomfortable and breathing hard, urging the chief of the Wagner group mercenaries to give up.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X