Prigozhin plane crash live updates: "I’m not surprised," says Biden on Wagner chief's reported death

Ukraine's Presidential aide, Mykhaylo Podolyak, posted on social media that the plane crash might symbolize a message from the Kremlin. He suggested that the elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command, shortly after a recent coup attempt, could serve as a signal from Putin to Russia's elites, ahead of the 2024 elections. In his post, he remarked, "Be cautious—disloyalty may mean peril," ANI reported citing Al Jazeera.
According to Russian media reports, the crashed private jet carried seven passengers and three crew members. Russia's aviation agency identified the passengers as Prigozhin, Dmitry Utkin, Sergei Propustin, Yevgeny Makaryan, Alexander Totmin, Valery Chekalov, and Nikolai Matuseyev. The crew members were Captain Alexei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov, and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova.
US President Joe Biden has said that he is unsurprised by report of Prigozhin's death
He added that the White House had been briefed on the crash and he told reporters he did not know for a fact what had happened.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head Russian Mercenary Group, Wagner, was charged with “inciting an armed uprising” by Russia’s Federal Security Agency (FSB). The authorities stated that anti-terrorist and security measures have been taken after the mercenary leader issued a threat against the administration. As per a Moscow Times report, military vehicles were deployed to the streets of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don for security. Read more here
The recent crash involving an Embraer executive jet in Russia, which is said to have been carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, is notable given the aircraft's safety history. With a service record spanning more than two decades, the Embraer jet has encountered just one prior accident. Importantly, this incident was attributed to errors made by the crew rather than any mechanical malfunction, as highlighted by the insights from the International Aviation HQ website.
Yevgeny Prigozhin and nine other people who were on the list of passengers of the jet that crashed en route from Moscow to St, Petersburg, according to TASS agency.