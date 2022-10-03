Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine liberated Arkhanhelske, Myrolyubivka in Kherson

By Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine's forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region.

Zelenskyy mentioned the two settlements when thanking in his nightly address specific units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the frontline.

Earlier in his address, Zelenskyy said, without providing detail, that the success of Ukraine's forces is not limited to Lyman in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine on Sunday claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain from Russia in weeks, providing a potential staging post for further attacks to the east while heaping further pressure on the Kremlin.

The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivered after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, an area that includes Lyman. Kyiv and the West have condemned the proclamation as an illegitimate farce.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the capture of the town, where Ukrainian flags were raised over civic buildings on Saturday, demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces and showed the impact Ukraine's deployment of advanced Western weapons was having on the conflict.

"Over the past week, the number of Ukrainian flags in Donbas has increased. There will be even more in a week's time," Zelenskiy said in an earlier address, using the name for the combined Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

ANNEXED REGIONS

The areas Putin claimed as annexed just over seven months into Russia's invasion of its neighbour - Donetsk and Luhansk plus Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south - are equal to about 18 percent of Ukraine's total surface land area.

Russia's parliament is to consider on Monday bills and ratification treaties to absorb the regions, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin said.

A pomp-filled Kremlin signing ceremony with the regions' Russian-installed leaders on Friday has failed to stem a wave of criticism within Russia of how its military operation is being handled. Britain's defence ministry said that was likely to intensify with further setbacks.

Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's southern Chechnya region, on Saturday called for a change of strategy "right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons." Washington says it would respond decisively to any use of nuclear weapons.

Other hawkish Russian figures on Saturday criticised Russian generals and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on social media for overseeing the setbacks but stopped short of attacking Putin.

US ENCOURAGED

The United States was "very encouraged" by Ukrainian gains, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday, while NATO's Stoltenberg said the fall of Lyman demonstrated the effectiveness of Western weapons in the conflict.

"Allies are stepping up their support to Ukraine and that is the best way to ensure that Ukraine is actually able to liberate and retake occupied territory," Stoltenberg said in an NBC interview.