By Akriti Anand

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday a partial military mobilisation. In a rare televised address, he also targeted the West saying that the latter wants to destroy Russia and did not want peace in Ukraine. Putin's announcement comes as Ukraine claims to recapture around 8,000 sq. km (3,100 square miles) from Russian forces.

Here are top quotes of Vladimir Putin:

In order to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to conduct partial mobilization in the Russian Federation

I repeat, we are talking only about partial mobilization. That is, only those citizens who are in the reserve and, above all, those who served in the armed forces, and have certain military specialities and relevant experience, will be subject to conscription

Those called up will receive full status/payments the same as contractors. Only citizens who are currently in the reserve and, above all, those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialities and relevant experience, will be subject to conscription

After the Kyiv regime actually publicly refused a peaceful solution to the Donbas problem today and, moreover, announced its claim to nuclear weapons, it became absolutely clear that a new next large-scale offensive in the Donbas, as it had already happened twice before, was inevitable

The West has crossed the line...They put the NATO military infrastructure close to our borders...for decades, they were cultivating hatred towards Russia in Ukraine...They turned Ukrainian people into cannon fodder and they pushed them to start the war against our country...they organised genocide.

They were speaking about their willingness to get their hands on nuclear weapons. It became obvious that the large-scale offensive in Donbas is inevitable...so a preemptive military operation was the possible solution. Its main goal is to liberate the entire territory of Donbas...the Luhansk People's Republic is almost completely liberated from the neo-nazis.

After the special military operation was launched...the peaceful resolution of this crisis was something that the West was not happy with and they directly instructed to unwind all the agreements...more weapons were pumped into Ukraine. The policy of intermediation and violence is becoming more and more massive and barbaric.

Putin said the West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. He said his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas region, and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

Nuclear blackmail has also been used. We are talking not only about the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – encouraged by the west – which threatens to cause a nuclear catastrophe but also about statements from senior representatives of NATO countries about the possibility and permissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia.

I would like to remind those who make such statements about Russia that our country also possesses various means of destruction, and in some cases, they are more modern than those of NATO countries. When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we, of course, will use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them.

Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied. Russia now holds about 60 percent of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.

In an apparently coordinated move, pro-Russian figures on Tuesday announced referendums for September 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory, or an area about the size of Hungary.

(With inputs from PTI)