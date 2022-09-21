As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday a partial military mobilisation. In a rare televised address, he also targeted the West saying that the latter wants to destroy Russia and did not want peace in Ukraine. Putin's announcement comes as Ukraine claims to recapture around 8,000 sq. km (3,100 square miles) from Russian forces.
Here are top quotes of Vladimir Putin:
Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied. Russia now holds about 60 percent of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.
In an apparently coordinated move, pro-Russian figures on Tuesday announced referendums for September 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory, or an area about the size of Hungary.
(With inputs from PTI)
