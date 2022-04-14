Vladimir Putin warns Europe against phasing out Russian gas imports

By PTI  IST (Published)
Putin argued that natural gas supplies from the US and other countries could cost many times more and hit hard the European economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Western countries' attempts to phase out Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies. Speaking April 14, Putin said European attempts to find alternatives to Russian gas shipments will be quite painful for the initiators of such policies.

He argued that there is simply no reasonable replacement for it in Europe now. Putin noted that supplies from other countries that could be sent to Europe, primarily from the United States, would cost consumers many times more. He added it would affect people's standard of living and the competitiveness of the European economy.

The European Union (EU) is dependent on Russia for 40 percent of its natural gas and 25 percent of its oil.

