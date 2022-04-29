  • Business News>
By PTI  IST (Published)
President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, who is also the current chair of the G20, made the remarks in a televised announcement, claiming to have spoken with Zelenskyy and Putin on the phone. Both leaders have committed to attend the G20 conference in Bali in November, according to him.

Widodo, the current chair of the G20 group, made the remarks in a televised statement on Friday in which he said that he had telephone conversations this week with Zelenskyy and Putin. He said he urged both leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war through negotiations.
I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately, he said. I also emphasised that peaceful efforts should continue and Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peaceful efforts. He said that he invited Putin and Zelenskyy to the G20 summit as the war in Ukraine has a major impact on the global economy.
We understand that the G20 plays the catalyst role in the recovery of the global economy, Widodo said. Widodo said he has rejected the Ukrainian leader’s request for arms but instead will send humanitarian aid.
The mandate of Indonesia’s constitution and the principles of our foreign policy prohibit us from providing arms assistance to other countries, Widodo said. However, we are ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, he added.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
