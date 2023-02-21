English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsRussian state TV website suffer outage during Putin speech

Russian state TV website suffer outage during Putin speech

Russian state TV website suffer outage during Putin speech
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 21, 2023 4:32:42 PM IST (Published)

A message on the VGTRK website stated that "technical works were being carried out," while the Smotrim website was not loading at all. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency later reported that the outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Russian state media websites experienced an outage during President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's two houses of parliaments on Tuesday. This left journalists in multiple locations unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim live-streaming platform for periods during the speech.

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


At the start of the broadcast, state TV channels had even aired a segment on the technical preparations that were being made for the speech, stating that the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels. However, things took a sudden turn for the worse when both the VGTRK and Smotrim websites went down.
A message on the VGTRK website stated that "technical works were being carried out," while the Smotrim website was not loading at all. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency later reported that the outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.
In a lengthy address on Tuesday morning, Mr. Putin pledged to continue the fight in Ukraine, which has lasted for a year and accused Nato of fueling the flames by erroneously assuming that Russia would be defeated.
Also read: How US President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine amid Russian war
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Russia-Ukraine warRussian President Vladimir Putin

Previous Article

Putin speaks on nuclear tests, Ukraine, West sanctions and Russia economy | Highlights

Next Article

North Korea: Groundwater carries radiation risk for cities near nuke test site, says report

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X