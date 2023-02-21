Russian state TV website suffer outage during Putin speech

A message on the VGTRK website stated that "technical works were being carried out," while the Smotrim website was not loading at all. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency later reported that the outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.
Russian state media websites experienced an outage during President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's two houses of parliaments on Tuesday. This left journalists in multiple locations unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim live-streaming platform for periods during the speech.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
At the start of the broadcast, state TV channels had even aired a segment on the technical preparations that were being made for the speech, stating that the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels. However, things took a sudden turn for the worse when both the VGTRK and Smotrim websites went down.
A message on the VGTRK website stated that "technical works were being carried out," while the Smotrim website was not loading at all. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency later reported that the outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.
In a lengthy address on Tuesday morning, Mr. Putin pledged to continue the fight in Ukraine, which has lasted for a year and accused Nato of fueling the flames by erroneously assuming that Russia would be defeated.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!