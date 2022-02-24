Vladimir Putin announces Russia will conduct 'military operation' in Ukraine

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine, a media report said. Putin has also warned that any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.'

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Guterres has urged Putin to 'stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance'.

Also, the United States has warned of significant consequences if Moscow invades Ukraine, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days are just a beginning. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the United States has a specific authority to take additional steps against Russia's financial institutions.

To make very clear to President Vladimir Putin and to our partners around the world that there will be significant consequences beyond what we have already done, should he invade further, she said. There is additional enormous financial institutions, the two largest banks, for example, which were not a part of the announcement we made yesterday (Tuesday).

With inputs from Agencies