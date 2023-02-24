Putin's ambitions backfire: Ukraine on fast track to EU membership & stronger NATO ties despite invasion

As Ukraine marks the completion of one year since the Russian invasion, the country is preparing for possible fresh attacks from Moscow. Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed the nation, stating that 2023 will be the year of their victory. However, the situation remains tense, with the possibility of further violence looming.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine, while China has called for a political settlement to end the war. The international community has been closely monitoring the situation, with many countries expressing their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since the invasion began, tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, along with numerous military personnel. The conflict has caused widespread devastation and destruction throughout Ukraine. Despite this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not achieved his goals.

Putin's military campaign faced a series of setbacks. For instance, the big push to Kyiv from Belarus was thwarted by a handful of Ukrainian resistance fighters who destroyed several crucial bridges. Despite a military convoy spanning 35 miles, the Russian forces were unable to proceed, and they remained stranded for a month before ultimately retreating with significant losses.

In September, Russia was ousted from Kharkiv and subsequently suffered significant military defeats, leaving their troops surrounded on three sides by Ukrainian forces with the river as their only escape route. Overnight, they had to retreat to the other side of the river where they remain entrenched.

These are significant setbacks for a country and military that was once considered mighty.