Putin's ambitions backfire: Ukraine on fast track to EU membership & stronger NATO ties despite invasion
world | Feb 24, 2023 10:57 PM IST

Putin's ambitions backfire: Ukraine on fast track to EU membership & stronger NATO ties despite invasion

Profile image
By Sanjay Suri   Feb 24, 2023 10:57 PM IST (Published)
Since the invasion began, tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, along with numerous military personnel. The conflict has caused widespread devastation and destruction throughout Ukraine. Despite this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not achieved his goals.

As Ukraine marks the completion of one year since the Russian invasion, the country is preparing for possible fresh attacks from Moscow. Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed the nation, stating that 2023 will be the year of their victory. However, the situation remains tense, with the possibility of further violence looming.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine, while China has called for a political settlement to end the war. The international community has been closely monitoring the situation, with many countries expressing their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Also read: International Labour official reports sluggish job recovery post pandemic
Putin's military campaign faced a series of setbacks. For instance, the big push to Kyiv from Belarus was thwarted by a handful of Ukrainian resistance fighters who destroyed several crucial bridges. Despite a military convoy spanning 35 miles, the Russian forces were unable to proceed, and they remained stranded for a month before ultimately retreating with significant losses.
In September, Russia was ousted from Kharkiv and subsequently suffered significant military defeats, leaving their troops surrounded on three sides by Ukrainian forces with the river as their only escape route. Overnight, they had to retreat to the other side of the river where they remain entrenched.
These are significant setbacks for a country and military that was once considered mighty.
Politically, Russia's invasion has backfired. Putin's primary aim was to keep Ukraine out of NATO and the EU. However, Ukraine is now on a fast track to EU membership, and its relationship with NATO has grown stronger. Putin's misguided ambitions have resulted in tragic consequences for both Ukraine and Russia.
Also read: China's central bank expects strong economic recovery in 2023 with forceful monetary policy
