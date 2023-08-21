US Presidential Election | Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the rising Republican star

It's not often that anyone other than old, white men — especially from the Republican Party — captures the attention of the public during a US presidential election cycle. The number of times this has happened can be counted on the fingers of one hand — Barack Obama in 2008, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Kamala Harris initially during her 2020 campaign. Now, Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur and hard-right Republican candidate for the White House, can be added to the list.

Ramaswamy, who declared his candidacy on February 21 this year and for the large part polled in single figures, zoomed to prominence in the last couple of days. As per the latest polling data published by The Hill, Ramaswamy is currently tied for second with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 10 percent. This is quite significant, with the first Republican primary presidential debate scheduled in two days (August 23) in Milwaukee. Donald Trump, the current leader in the polls with 56 percent support, despite — or perhaps because of — his multiple criminal indictments

Ramaswamy's poll plank

Ramaswamy has made a mark by swinging to the right of the Republican Party with his anti-immigrant, anti-woke, anti-war rhetoric. In fact, microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has seemingly endorsed Ramaswamy . On August 18, Musk called Ramaswamy — the youngest ever Republican presidential candidate in history — a "very promising candidate".

He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

Later the same day, Ramaswamy posted a video of a stump speech of what has been essentially his campaign platform.

TRUTH. 1. God is real.2. There are two genders.3. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.4. Reverse racism is racism.5. An open border is no border.6. Parents determine the education of their children.7. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to… pic.twitter.com/O4LvE014gW— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 17, 2023

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Ramaswamy, born on August 9, 1985, is best known for his ventures in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He first gained prominence as the founder and CEO of Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies. Forbes pegs his net worth at $630 million.

Politically, Ramaswamy is extremely conservative. He has been extremely critical of "excessive political correctness", cancel culture, and the "lack of open discourse on college campuses" and in broader society. He is also a proponent of capitalism and small government — which is a popular view among the Republicans, who advocate limited government intervention, particularly in economic matters.

Why does he stand out?

For a candidate who was polling in the low single digits — just 2 percent in June — Ramaswamy has seemingly found his breakout moment, and a large part of that can be attributed to his everything-everywhere-all-at-once approach. Since launching his campaign, Since his campaign launch in February, Ramaswamy has maintained a relentless pace. He's actively engaged in New Hampshire and Iowa, participated in around 70 podcasts and numerous news programmes, while consistently producing more online content than his rivals.

Now, he is either second or third in national Republican presidential primary polls, tied with a sitting state governor (DeSantis) and leading a former vice president (Mike Pence), and two former governors (Chris Christie and Nikki Haley).

How did this happen? What suddenly made the Republican voter base sit up and take notice of this first-generation American?

A large part of it is his "America first' rhetoric that is even more extreme than Trump's — at several events and in multiple speeches, Ramaswamy has promised to dismantle the Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Internal Revenue Service — America's taxman — and pull back troops from Ukraine and deploy them along the border with Mexico to tamp down on illegal immigration. It also helps that he is currently anti-establishment, which always plays well with Republican voters.

The reason the people don’t trust the government is that the government doesn’t trust the people. In God we trust and government we distrust 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/saa9W3IQ0e — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 21, 2023

And he presents all of this in an affable package — he is non-confrontational, charismatic, and does not attack his rivals often. He even went visited the Washington court where Trump was recently arraigned to express his outrage.

It probably helped that none of the other Republican candidates have him in their crosshairs, yet. That could change — he went from "just another candidate" in a crowded field to suddenly somebody to take note how. How he holds his own from now on through the primaries will seal the fate of his first run for the White House. And the fireworks might begin as early as Wednesday at the Republican debate, which will be the first time most candidates, with the exception of Trump, will be taking each other on at a single forum.

Ramaswamy already seems to have started mudslinging, calling his rivals "corrupt career politicians" and painting himself as a "patriot who speaks the truth".

We don’t need another career politician beholden to the donor class sitting in the White House. Cronyism leads to corruption. The choice for GOP primary voters: Do we want Super PAC puppets? Or patriots who speak the TRUTH? pic.twitter.com/Wg1qF9rmzG — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 20, 2023

Presidential prospects

TIME magazine quoted pollster Sarah Longwell as saying she doesn't see Ramaswamy as a serious candidate. Not yet. “He's not really running as a challenger to Trump,” she told TIME. “He's running as somebody who's trying to elevate his brand, elevate his name ID, and simply become a player in politics.”

But remember, nobody took Donald Trump seriously when he ran for president in 2016, with comedian Seth Meyers even joking, "I heard Donald Trump is running for president, I thought he was running as a joke," And we all know how that turned out.

Given Trump's legal troubles, it is too early to rule out Ramaswamy. It will all come down to one major factor — Trump's own future. If Trump, by some twist in the tale, is taken out of the running by getting convicted, Ramaswamy might just have a shot at bagging the nomination at next year's Republican National Convention.

But between now and then, there are multiple debates with candidates from his own party, the Republican primary season, and several months.

We only know one thing for sure — anything can happen, especially in American politics.