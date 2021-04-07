  • SENSEX
Viral thoughts: Why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist

Updated : April 07, 2021 08:44 AM IST

About 1 in 4 Americans said they believe the pandemic was definitely or probably created intentionally, according to a Pew Research Center survey from June.
Other conspiracy theories focus on economic restrictions and vaccine safety.
