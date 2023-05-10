Violent protests after Imran Khan arrest: US, UK, and Canada issue travel advisory for citizens

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel alert, advising its citizens to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas with large crowds. The Canadian government has also urged its citizens and diplomatic staff in Pakistan to exercise a high degree of caution due to the unpredictable security situation.

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. After Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday, violent protests by PTI supporters erupted across the country. In response to the situation, the US, UK, and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens and the diplomatic staff in Pakistan.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel alert, advising US citizens to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas with large crowds. Consular appointments for May 10 have been cancelled due to disruptions and restrictions caused by political activities, the embassy said, according to reports. The advisory also emphasises the importance of reviewing personal security plans, carrying identity proofs and following instructions from law enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ |

Similarly, the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has advised its citizens to stay away from political demonstrations, crowded areas, and public events. The FCDO advisory suggested that UK citizens should be prepared for changes in their plans if necessary and it also emphasised the need to stay updated with local news as public protests in Pakistan can occur suddenly and may escalate into violence.

The Canadian government has also urged its citizens and diplomatic staff in Pakistan to exercise a high degree of caution due to the unpredictable security situation. The advisory highlights the threats of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence, and kidnapping.

In response to Imran Khan's arrest, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified that the United States does not take sides in political matters and called for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed this sentiment during a joint news conference, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and the constitution in Pakistan.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly similarly expressed the desire to see a peaceful democracy and adherence to the rule of law in the country.