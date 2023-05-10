English
Violent protests after Imran Khan arrest: US, UK, and Canada issue travel advisory for citizens

Violent protests after Imran Khan arrest: US, UK, and Canada issue travel advisory for citizens

Violent protests after Imran Khan arrest: US, UK, and Canada issue travel advisory for citizens
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 2:39:48 PM IST (Published)

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel alert, advising its citizens to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas with large crowds. The Canadian government has also urged its citizens and diplomatic staff in Pakistan to exercise a high degree of caution due to the unpredictable security situation.

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. After Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday, violent protests by PTI supporters erupted across the country. In response to the situation, the US, UK, and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens and the diplomatic staff in Pakistan.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a travel alert, advising US citizens to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas with large crowds. Consular appointments for May 10 have been cancelled due to disruptions and restrictions caused by political activities, the embassy said, according to reports. The advisory also emphasises the importance of reviewing personal security plans, carrying identity proofs and following instructions from law enforcement agencies.
WATCH | Imran Khan arrest: Pakistanis protest in US and Canada
