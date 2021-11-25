Violence against women a threat to economic development: IMF report

Successive lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe saw a jump in cases of domestic violence. Abuse of girls and women is a major threat to economic development, a research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed. Taking the case of sub-Saharan Africa, the report has highlighted an uptick in physical, sexual and emotional abuse of women during the pandemic.

Nigeria witnessed a 130 percent rise in the number of reported cases of gender violence during the lockdowns. Europe was far from untouched, with Croatia reporting a 228 percent increase in rapes in the first five months of 2020 as against 2019.

“The results of our study suggest that an increase in violence against women by 1 percentage point is associated with a 9 percent lower level of economic activity,” said Rasmane Ouedraogo and David Stenzel, who conducted the research.

Previous studies have found that domestic violence could lead to a 1-2 percent loss of GDP.

Violence against women can have a short-term and long-term effect on the overall health of an economy.

In the short term, those abused are likely to be less productive and work for lesser number of hours, while in the long run, domestic violence can reduce the number of women in the workforce, the report said. As a result, more public resources are likely to be spent on health and judicial services.

Higher levels of abuse are associated with lower economic activity and a drop in female employment. The physical, psychological, and emotional torture makes it difficult for women to maintain a job, the report said.

The IMF research studies data from the US Agency for International Development’s Demographic and Health Survey from the 1980s to the present date and also weighs responses of more than 440,000 women from 18 sub-Saharan African countries.

More than 30 percent of the respondents had faced some sort of domestic abuse in the region, the survey said.

If the countries in sub-Saharan Africa brought down the level of gender-based violence to the world average of 23 percent, they would see a long-term GDP gain of around 30 percent, the report said.

In countries like South Africa, where there is a lower gender gap in education and where women have more decision-making power, economic costs of violence against women are lower.

Apart from strengthening laws and protections against domestic violence, countries should focus on improving education opportunities for girls, it said.