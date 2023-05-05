Vice-President Dhankhar arrives in London, meets King Charles III ahead of his coronation

Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday to attend the majestic Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and met the King too.

“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & Dr Sudesh Dhankhar arrived to a warm welcome in London to attend the Coronation Ceremony of H.M. King Charles III,” the Vice President's Office tweeted.

Dhankar, accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar, also met the King briefly and interacted with him. They will join around 100 heads of state from around the world to grace the historic crowning of the new British monarch.

Dhankar will meet other Commonwealth leaders for discussions hosted by Commonwealth General Secretary Baroness Patricia Scotland at Marlborough House in London.

Later on Friday evening, Dhankhar will interact with members of the Indian diaspora at a community reception organised by the Indian High Commission in London.

“India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, rule of law and many complementarities and convergences. The relationship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said with reference to the two-day Vice-Presidential visit to the UK.

The last visit of the Indian Head of State to the UK was that of President Droupadi Murmu, who visited the country in September last year to attend the State Funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of India.

Buckingham Palace has said that the Coronation Service of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people.

Besides 100 Heads of State, guests attending will include members of the royal family, as well as international representatives from 203 countries alongside community and charity champions.

The majestic ceremony, complete with gilded carriages and regalia last witnessed 70 years ago when Charles’ late mother was crowned Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953, will also have representation from a number of Indian-origin professionals.