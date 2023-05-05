Vice-President Dhankhar arrives in London, meets King Charles III ahead of his coronation

Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday to attend the majestic Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and met the King too.

“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & Dr Sudesh Dhankhar arrived to a warm welcome in London to attend the Coronation Ceremony of H.M. King Charles III,” the Vice President's Office tweeted.

Dhankar, accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar, also met the King briefly and interacted with him. They will join around 100 heads of state from around the world to grace the historic crowning of the new British monarch.