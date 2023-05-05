Vice-President Dhankhar arrives in London, meets King Charles III ahead of his coronation

2 Min(s) Read
Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday to attend the majestic Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and met the King too.
Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in London on Friday to attend the majestic Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and met the King too.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar & Dr Sudesh Dhankhar arrived to a warm welcome in London to attend the Coronation Ceremony of H.M. King Charles III,” the Vice President's Office tweeted.
Dhankar, accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar, also met the King briefly and interacted with him. They will join around 100 heads of state from around the world to grace the historic crowning of the new British monarch.