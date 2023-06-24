Very interested in creating more jobs— Amazon CEO reiterates $15 billion investment in India

Jassy announced that Amazon has already invested a significant $11 billion in India and has plans to further bolster its commitment by investing additional $15 billion into the country, bringing the total investment to $26 billion.

Following a one-on-one interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy expressed interest in fostering job growth, driving digital transformation for small and medium-sized businesses, and promoting Indian products globally.

Jassy announced that Amazon has already invested a significant $11 billion in India and has plans to further bolster its commitment by investing additional $15 billion into the country, bringing the total investment to $26 billion.

"I had very good and productive interaction with Prime Minister Modi...Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world," Jassy said.