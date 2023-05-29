Venice’s Grand Canal turns mysteriously green near Rialto bridge — who are likely suspects

This is not the first time that the waters of Venice have turned green. Recently, the waters of Rome’s Trevi fountain had turned black. On both occasions environmental activists — trying to draw attention to climate change — were found to be responsible.

A mysterious patch of fluorescent green water in the iconic Grand Canal of Venice on Sunday (May 28) morning prompted local authorities to open an investigation. Several images of gondolas and water taxis skimming through the emerald substance on the historic Grand Canal have gone viral.

The regional environmental protection agency ARPAV collected samples of the coloured water and its preliminary analysis indicates that the patch of green water was caused by a powdered dye that can be diluted in water, reported DW.

According to a CNN report, the authorities have also reviewed CCTV surveillance tapes, inquired local gondolier pilots and boat drivers if they saw anything suspicious and convened an emergency meeting to investigate the cause of the green swathe of water and to work out possible countermeasures.

The head of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, also tweeted about the incident from his official handle.

“This morning a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the Grand Canal of Venice, reported by some residents near the Rialto Bridge. The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid,” Zaia wrote on Twitter.

Reports indicate that no environmental group has claimed responsibility for the appearance of the mysterious green patch, which stretched from the Rialto Bridge to part of the Grand Canal. The involvement of environmental activists is being suspected as an environmentalist group had used vegetable charcoal to turn the waters of Rome’s Trevi fountain black. This defacement was carried out to protest against the government's climate policies.

Interestingly, Venice’s Grand Canal has witnessed a green colour alteration before as well. In 1968, an Argentinian artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu had dyed the waters of the Grand Canal green in order to promote ecological awareness.

So, the appearance of the mysterious patch has sparked comparisons to that 1968 event.

The patch of fluorescent green water in the Grand Canal has emerged as the city is celebrating the Vogalonga boat event. This event is being observed to combat wave motion and to restore Venetian traditions.