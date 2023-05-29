Venice’s Grand Canal turns mysteriously green near Rialto bridge — who are likely suspects

This is not the first time that the waters of Venice have turned green. Recently, the waters of Rome’s Trevi fountain had turned black. On both occasions environmental activists — trying to draw attention to climate change — were found to be responsible.

A mysterious patch of fluorescent green water in the iconic Grand Canal of Venice on Sunday (May 28) morning prompted local authorities to open an investigation. Several images of gondolas and water taxis skimming through the emerald substance on the historic Grand Canal have gone viral.

The regional environmental protection agency ARPAV collected samples of the coloured water and its preliminary analysis indicates that the patch of green water was caused by a powdered dye that can be diluted in water, reported DW.