Vanita Gupta scripts history as first Indian-American to be US' associate attorney general Updated : April 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST Gupta is also the first civil rights lawyer to serve at one of the top three positions at the Department of Justice. The daughter of Indian immigrants who was born and raised in the Philadelphia area, Gupta has had an illustrious career of fighting for civil rights. Indian-American groups congratulated Gupta on her historic confirmation. Published : April 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST