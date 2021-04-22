  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

Vanita Gupta scripts history as first Indian-American to be US' associate attorney general

Updated : April 22, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Gupta is also the first civil rights lawyer to serve at one of the top three positions at the Department of Justice.
The daughter of Indian immigrants who was born and raised in the Philadelphia area, Gupta has had an illustrious career of fighting for civil rights.
Indian-American groups congratulated Gupta on her historic confirmation.
Vanita Gupta scripts history as first Indian-American to be US' associate attorney general
Published : April 22, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

Tata Steel BSL reports Rs 1,913 cr net profit in Q4

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for April 22: Over 3.14 lakh new cases in India, death toll climbs to 1.84 lakh and more

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement