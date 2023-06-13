Strongly encourage US companies to look at India, says DFC CEO Scott Nathan

International Development Finance Corporation's (DFC) Scott Nathan said India is a critical market for the financial institution. He also encouraged US investors to look at the investment opportunities in India and continue pursuing them.
The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Scott Nathan "strongly" urged US companies to look at the investment opportunities in India. "We found that, India being the biggest part of our portfolio, it has a huge range of investment and opportunity. I strongly encourage US companies to look at that and to continue to pursue that," he told CNBC-TV18 at the USIBC's India Ideas Summit 2023.
He said if DFC will also be delighted to support American as well as Indian businesses with its toolsets including lending, equity investment, technical assistance, etc.
The USIBC's summit is being held just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the US on June 22.
"We are hoping to make a bunch of announcements during the PM's visit about investments that we've made across a variety of sectors that are very important for the bilateral relationships," he said.
Nathan said India is a critical market for the DFC. "It is our biggest exposure. Nearly 10 percent of our whole portfolio, in our history, invested in several 100 different projects and investments. We have invested over $7 billion in India," he said.
This is a developing story
