CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsStrongly encourage US companies to look at India, says DFC CEO Scott Nathan

Strongly encourage US companies to look at India, says DFC CEO Scott Nathan

Strongly encourage US companies to look at India, says DFC CEO Scott Nathan
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  Jun 13, 2023 8:31:10 AM IST (Updated)

International Development Finance Corporation's (DFC) Scott Nathan said India is a critical market for the financial institution. He also encouraged US investors to look at the investment opportunities in India and continue pursuing them.

The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Scott Nathan  "strongly" urged US companies to look at the investment opportunities in India. "We found that, India being the biggest part of our portfolio, it has a huge range of investment and opportunity. I strongly encourage US companies to look at that and to continue to pursue that," he told CNBC-TV18 at the USIBC's India Ideas Summit 2023.

He said if DFC will also be delighted to support American as well as Indian businesses with its toolsets including lending, equity investment, technical assistance, etc.
The USIBC's summit is being held just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the US on June 22.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X