USIBC India Ideas Summit 2023: Full text of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's address

US secretary of state Antony J Blinken addressed addressed the USIBC's India Ideas Summit today. Here is the full text of his address:

I have to say I've never really gotten used to the standing up. Thank you everyone, Please, thank you. Thank you very much. Please take a seat. I have to say I've never really gotten used to people standing up. When I enter a room, I always say, "Look, if you really need the exercise, go ahead."

I'm honoured to be here tonight as Scott Nathan's opening act. I know you're looking forward to hearing from Scott. But on a serious note, let me first begin by expressing again, the deepest condolences of the United States of the victims of the terrible train crash in Odisha just a week or so ago. I had the opportunity to speak to my friend S Jaishankar, shortly after the accident, just to convey to him how much have it had resonate here in United States as we saw the images and let him know that we stand with the people of India as they recover from this human tragedy.

Ed, thank you for your incredibly generous words, overly generous words. But especially for your leadership. This could not and I'll get into in a few moments, a more critical or more vital time for our business communities, our private sectors working together and your leadership to helping make that happen. is important than ever.