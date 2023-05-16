US report identifies India as concern for religious freedom ahead of PM Modi's White House visit

The US report echoes concerns raised by various media outlets and non-governmental organisations regarding alleged violations of religious freedom in India. It cites instances of violence perpetrated against religious minorities by law enforcement authorities in multiple states.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden, the United States has expressed concern over India in its annual 2022 International Religious Freedom Report. The report, released by the US Department of State, highlights the status of religious freedom in countries worldwide, emphasising areas where freedom of religion or belief is repressed.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not mention India in his remarks, Ambassador at Large for the Office of International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, drew attention to governments that "freely target" communities of faith, including India, China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“Far too many governments continue to freely target faith community members within their borders,” Hussain said.

The annual International Religious Freedom Report, released by the US government, describes the status of religious freedom in every country and reports it to the US Congress

Growing concerns in India

The US report echoes concerns raised by various media outlets and non-governmental organisations regarding alleged violations of religious freedom in India.

Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred in various states throughout the year, the report said.

It added, "These included incidents of “cow vigilantism” against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade in beef and incidents in which Muslim men were alleged to have married Hindu women to convert them."

It also cites instances of violence perpetrated against religious minorities by law enforcement authorities in multiple states.

One such incident involved plainclothes police in Gujarat publicly flogging four Muslim men accused of injuring Hindu worshippers during a festival.

The report also highlights the Madhya Pradesh government's bulldozing of Muslim-owned houses and shops following communal violence in Khargone.

"In India, legal advocates and faith leaders from across the country's diverse religious communities condemned a case of extreme hate speech against Muslims in the city of Haridwar, calling for the country to uphold its historical traditions of pluralism and tolerance. And the Burma military regime continues to repress the Rohingya population, causing many to flee their homes," Hussain added.

Engagement efforts in India

The report acknowledges efforts by religious leaders to address religious tensions within India.

It notes that in September 2022, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), met with five prominent members of the Muslim community to discuss concerns and promote communal harmony between Muslims and Hindus.

"In 2021, Bhagwat had stated publicly that Hindus and Muslims in the country should not be treated differently because of religion and that killing non-Hindus for cow slaughter was an act against Hinduism," the report said.

Bhagwat's engagements were seen as an attempt to improve relations ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. While some Muslim groups welcomed this engagement, others viewed it as mere optics, the report said.

US commitment to religious freedom

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom has emphasised the importance of the International Religious Freedom Report in holding violators accountable and striving for improved global religious freedom conditions.

By identifying countries of concern and documenting religious discrimination and hatred, the US government aims to promote accountability and drive progress toward a world where freedom of religion or belief is safeguarded for all.

"With this report, the state department shows the entire world that the United States is committed to the fundamental value of religious freedom," US Commission for International Religious Freedom Chair Nury Turkel said.

As bilateral discussions take place between the leaders of the two nations, the issue of religious freedom might be a topic of discussion.