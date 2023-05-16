Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
US report identifies India as concern for religious freedom ahead of PM Modi's White House visit

US report identifies India as concern for religious freedom ahead of PM Modi's White House visit

US report identifies India as concern for religious freedom ahead of PM Modi's White House visit
May 16, 2023
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 11:12:15 AM IST (Updated)

The US report echoes concerns raised by various media outlets and non-governmental organisations regarding alleged violations of religious freedom in India. It cites instances of violence perpetrated against religious minorities by law enforcement authorities in multiple states.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden, the United States has expressed concern over India in its annual 2022 International Religious Freedom Report. The report, released by the US Department of State, highlights the status of religious freedom in countries worldwide, emphasising areas where freedom of religion or belief is repressed.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not mention India in his remarks, Ambassador at Large for the Office of International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, drew attention to governments that "freely target" communities of faith, including India, China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.
“Far too many governments continue to freely target faith community members within their borders,” Hussain said.
