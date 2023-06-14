Semiconductor & Defence cooperation pacts between USA & India on the fast track: US NSA Sullivan

USA & India are set to make a big announcement on semiconductor supply chains as early as next week, says USA’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; adds the Biden Administration is also working on removing all regulatory barriers to defence exports to India through executive actions.
US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan spoke to CNBC-TV18 today (June, 14), highlighting the significance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States and his meeting with President Joe Biden. Sullivan emphasised that the visit holds historic importance and presents substantial opportunities for bilateral relations.
Both countries are set to make an announcement regarding their collaboration on semiconductor supply chains as early as next week. Sullivan informed that the United States is actively working to promote semiconductor manufacturing in India, aiming to contribute to the growth of India's semiconductor industry by leveraging its talent and expertise.
"USA would like to see rapid progress and results in the India-USA semiconductor partnership & research," he said. "Both conuntries are working on manufacturing, design and future applications of semiconductors," he added.
Sullivan also shed light on an important deal between General Electric (GE) and India, involving the transfer of technology related to jet engines. Sullivan referred to the deal as exquisite, indicating its significance in bolstering cooperation between the two countries. The successful progress on jet engine deals is expected to further enhance collaboration in other areas of defense technology.
"The progress on jet engine deals will propel cooperation in other areas of defence technology," he said.
President Biden has expressed his commitment to removing obstacles that hinder deeper defence technology cooperation with India. The Biden administration is working on eliminating regulatory barriers to defence exports to India through executive actions, underscoring the US's dedication to fostering closer strategic ties.
Additionally, the US and India are discussing potential sales of other defence materials, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
