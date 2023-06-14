Semiconductor & Defence cooperation pacts between USA & India on the fast track: US NSA Sullivan

USA & India are set to make a big announcement on semiconductor supply chains as early as next week, says USA’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; adds the Biden Administration is also working on removing all regulatory barriers to defence exports to India through executive actions.

CNBC-TV18 today (June, 14), highlighting the significance of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States and his meeting with US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan spoke to President Joe Biden . Sullivan emphasised that the visit holds historic importance and presents substantial opportunities for bilateral relations.

Both countries are set to make an announcement regarding their collaboration on semiconductor supply chains as early as next week. Sullivan informed that the United States is actively working to promote semiconductor manufacturing in India, aiming to contribute to the growth of India's semiconductor industry by leveraging its talent and expertise.

"USA would like to see rapid progress and results in the India-USA semiconductor partnership & research," he said. "Both conuntries are working on manufacturing, design and future applications of semiconductors," he added.