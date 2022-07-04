USA Independence Day on July 4: History and significance

The United States of America celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 every year. The day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The Fourth of July, as is popularly called in the US, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to family gatherings and barbecues.

History of American Independence

Before the American Independence in 1776, a group of 13 colonies (that make the eastern part of the modern-day United States) were ruled by the British. A large section of the local population wanted complete independence from the British. They were called the ‘radicals’ back then.

Growing hostility against Britain among the local population led to the Revolutionary War in 1775. Later, in June 1776, the Continental Congress (legislative bodies for the 13 British colonies) appointed a five-man committee to draft a formal statement justifying the break with Great Britain. The five-member panel included Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, John Adams of Massachusetts, Roger Sherman of Connecticut, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Robert R Livingston of New York.

The resolution in favour for independence got a near-unanimous support from the Continental Congress on July 2, 1776. Two days later, on July 4, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, which had been written largely by Thomas Jefferson.

This is why July 4 is celebrated as the birth of American independence.

July 4 significance

Before 1776, annual celebrations were held on the birthday of the British monarch King George III. However, after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the local population started organising events to celebrate their independence from the British empire. In 1778, the first American President, George Washington, issued double rations to soldiers on July 4.

As the 13 colonies grew westward and the United States (United Colonies back then) expanded its territory, July 4 became the day to not only commemorate the Declaration of Independence but also create a feeling of unity. By the end of the 18th Century, two main political parties in the country — the Federalist Party and Democratic-Republicans — started holding July 4 celebrations in all large cities. The tradition carried on and in 1941, July 4 was declared as a paid holiday for all federal employees.