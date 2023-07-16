7.2 magnitude earthquake in USA triggers tsunami advisory in southern Alaska

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Washington state in the USA triggered a tsunami advisory in southern Alaska, but the threat was later cancelled. The quake was felt across various regions, and residents were warned and sought shelter.

An earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitudes in Washington state in the United States of America led to a brief tsunami advisory in southern Alaska on Sunday.

Monitoring bodies reported that strong quakes were felt across the Aleutian Islands, Alaskan Peninsula, and Cook Inlet regions, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

In Kodiak, Alaska, sirens warned residents of a potential tsunami, prompting them to seek shelter during the late hours of the night.

ALSO READ | Man behind viral blue-black dress illusion charged with trying to kill wife

According to a social media post by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 10:48 pm local time on Saturday, approximately 106 km south of Sand Point, Alaska.

Earthquake of Magnitude:7.0, Occurred on 16-07-2023, 12:18:18 IST, Lat: 54.59 & Long: -161.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 801km SW of Homer, Alaska, USA: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/6eO0frJm3w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2023

The USGS's earthquake notification Twitter handle published two posts: one at 12:27 pm IST and one at 12:41 pm IST. The first one read, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.3 - Alaska Peninsula," and the second said, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 106 km S of Sand Point, Alaska."

The US National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory, stating that the quake took place at a depth of 21 km. However, about an hour later, the advisory was updated and subsequently cancelled.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the islands were not under any threat.

With agency inputs.