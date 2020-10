Former US treasury secretary, Lawrence 'Larry' Summers, hit out at President Donald Trump's poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economist stated , "[Had] America handled the coronavirus pandemic as well as Pakistan [did], it could have saved trillions of dollars."

From today's show: @LHSummers on his estimate of Covid-19's $16T cost to the US--& why spending more on testing, tracing, & economic relief should be an easy call pic.twitter.com/k0DRtAJpXB — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) October 18, 2020

Additionally, Summers was quick to condemn the Trump administration on Twitter for alleged irresponsible tackling of the pandemic, which took 200,000 lives in the country.

Told @FareedZakaria on GPS @CNN, America’s failure on COVID-19 is almost unimaginable. Heck, if the U.S. had handled the pandemic as well as Pakistan, we would have saved in neighborhood of $10 trillion. — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 18, 2020

This year in September, the Chief of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Pakistan on its efficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed its economy to recover.

In an oped article for The Independent, Tedros wrote, "Community health workers who have been trained to go door-to-door vaccinating children against polio have been redeployed and utilised for surveillance, contact tracing and care."