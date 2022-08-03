US warns of possible terrorist retaliation after Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing

The US has asked its citizens across the globe to be on high alert over a possible retaliatory terrorist attack after the killing of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. The US had eliminated the Al Qaeda leader in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend in a 'precision strike' that did not cause civilian casualties, President Joe Biden said.

On August 2, the US Department of State issued a worldwide caution over terrorist attacks and other violent actions following the killing of al-Zawahiri. The department issued a warning stating that there “is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022.”

"Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe. These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings,” the communique from the Department of State read.

Egypt-born Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama Bin Laden as the leader of Al Qaeda in 2011. The two, among other high-ranking officers in the terrorist outfit, had planned the 9/11 terrorist attack on the US. Since then, he has been one of the US’s most wanted terrorists.

Zawahiri was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the Afghan capital on Sunday. According to officials, two missiles were fired from a drone at Zawahiri when he was on the balcony of a safe house.

With the threat of potential violent action against Americans, the Department of State has asked American citizens to “maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad.”

Apart from the obvious terrorist threats, the warning also cautioned against political violence like demonstrations, criminal activities and other violent activities that may erupt against Americans and US government facilities in foreign countries.