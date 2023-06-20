US to push India to join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework trade pillar

The US wants India to join the trade pillar of the 14-nation bloc IPEF and wants to conclude negotiations on all pillars by the end of 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold talks with US President Joe Biden on improving trade ties, deepening tech and defence cooperation as well as on the future of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The US wants India to join the trade pillar of the 14-nation bloc IPEF and wants to conclude negotiations on all pillars by the end of 2023. While India remains open to examining proposals by the US on IPEF's trade pillar, experts said India has been reluctant to join the IPEF trade pillar in order to protect local industry and livelihoods in the agricultural sector. India has already joined 3 pillars of IPEF on supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy.

India's former commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan said the "trade plus plus" pillar includes areas like e-commerce, where India’s policy space-oriented position could be at variance with other partners, and inclusion of non-trade issues like labour and environment could be in conflict with India's long-standing developing country position.

He stated that a more balanced position on these issues in the FTA negotiations with the EU and the UK could pave the way to proceed with IPEF on a more workable template in the future.

Wadhawan explained that India would have its concerns about the level of ambition for tariff elimination, which could be all-encompassing like in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, stating that any such move will neither respect India's sensitivities in areas like dairy and agriculture nor will accommodate its manufacturing ambitions under Atmanirbhar Bharat in areas like automobiles, electronics, etc.

Pointing to increased investment flows by European companies into countries like Vietnam to target the EU market under their FTA, he said India's steps to improve domestic competitiveness, both in terms of ease of doing business and a plug-and-play physical infrastructure environment, could quickly transform its sensitivities and positions in the near future and enable an expanded stance on trade issues.

He called for setting up goals to improve India's domestic competitiveness expeditiously to undertake and benefit from greater trade liberalization like many other developing countries.

INDIA-US BILATERAL TALKS

The United States is expected to cite issues like a wide trade balance in India's favour, access to Indian agriculture markets, India's data localisation and equalisation levy norms.

India is expected to raise issues of high tariffs on steel & aluminum exports, visas to Indian professionals, and IPR in the pharma sector. India-US bilateral trade has increased by over 7.5 percent to $128.8 billion in 2022-23 and over $120 billion in 2021-22​