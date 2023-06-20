US to push India to join Indo-Pacific Economic Framework trade pillar

The US wants India to join the trade pillar of the 14-nation bloc IPEF and wants to conclude negotiations on all pillars by the end of 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold talks with US President Joe Biden on improving trade ties, deepening tech and defence cooperation as well as on the future of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

The US wants India to join the trade pillar of the 14-nation bloc IPEF and wants to conclude negotiations on all pillars by the end of 2023. While India remains open to examining proposals by the US on IPEF's trade pillar, experts said India has been reluctant to join the IPEF trade pillar in order to protect local industry and livelihoods in the agricultural sector. India has already joined 3 pillars of IPEF on supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy.

India's former commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan said the "trade plus plus" pillar includes areas like e-commerce, where India’s policy space-oriented position could be at variance with other partners, and inclusion of non-trade issues like labour and environment could be in conflict with India's long-standing developing country position.