US waives in-person interviews for H-1B visas to cut wait time; check details here

With the aim of cutting down visa wait time, the US state department has waived in-person interviews by its consular officers for granting H-1B through next year.

The US will also temporarily drop in-person interviews for certain non-immigrant visa applicants like L-visa and O-visa categories, the department said on Thursday.

With the rise in global travel, the US government is taking these steps to reduce visa wait times , the department said, adding “the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity”.

Typically, the in-person interview at the US consulate is the final step before granting the visa.

The present rule allows consular officers to waive such meetings till December 31, 2022 for certain non-immigrant work visa categories such as trainee or special education visitors (H-3 visas), individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement (O visas), intracompany transferees (L visas), athletes, artists, and entertainers (P visas), and participants in international cultural exchange programs (Q visas), over and above persons in specialty occupations (H-1B visas), the US state department release said.

Apart from these, in-person interviews are also not required for non-immigrant visas such as temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers (H-2 visas), students (F and M visas), and student exchange visitors (academic J visas).

The officers are also authorised to do away with such interviews for those renewing visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, the US state department had suspended visa services in several countries. Though the government reinstated the services with limited capacity on a priority basis, there is a huge backlog that results in months-long wait times for visa appointments, Reuters reported.

Depending on local conditions and also on the case, the embassies and consulates may require an in-person interview for some individuals.

"We encourage applicants to check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about this development, as well as current operating status and services," the department said.