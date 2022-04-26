The White House stated on Tuesday said Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a weeklong trip to California.

As per the daily instructions issued to reporters Monday evening, Harris was set to receive her intelligence briefing at the White House with President Joe Biden at 10:15 a.m. ET Tuesday. According to a White House official, she did not attend any events or meetings at the White House on Tuesday.

According to a White House official, Harris arrived at the White House on Tuesday morning and immediately went to take a test. She returned home to the Naval Observatory, where she would be isolated, after testing positive on both PCR and fast tests.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president's residence," said Kirsten Allen, the vice president's press secretary, in a statement.

In January 2021, Harris finished her two-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccination regimen. Her first booster shot was in late October, and her second shot was on April 1.

After the Omicron variant rise during the winter, the US has essentially dropped most of its Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Officials and visitors have not been compelled to wear masks or maintain a social distance during large White House events, in accordance with federal public health recommendations. Covid cases in Washington have been on the rise recently, after peaking in early January during a wave of Omicron variant cases.