US vacates main airbase in Afghanistan

American troops, on Friday, vacated one of the biggest military bases in Afghanistan, a senior US defence official said as part of the peace agreement with the Taliban.

"All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left the Bagram airbase," said a senior security official on condition of anonymity.

The closure of the Bagram airbase , 40 miles north of Kabul, ends the US military presence at Afghanistan's most significant airfield which was frequently used to launch airstrikes against the Taliban and other hardline Islamist militant groups in the 20-year-long Afghan war.

The base will be handed over to the Afghan defence ministry.

