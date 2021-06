Ahead of the G7 summit, both the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) have pledged to donate a combined total of 600 million vaccine doses to lower and middle-income countries in need of vaccine supplies.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging G7 leaders to come forward and step up efforts to vaccinate the entire world by the end of 2022.

G7 leaders over the next three days are going to commit to vaccinating a large number of people over the next two years. They will commit to at least donating 1 billion vaccine doses. Vaccines will be donated through dose sharing, financing and expanded manufacturing as well.

The UK has pledged to donate 100 million doses within the next 12 months, 80 percent of this will happen through Covax and the UK will start donating vaccines to the poorest countries over the next few weeks and they have a plan to donate 5 million doses by the end of September.

The European Union (EU) is also considering donating 100 million doses and that announcement could come over the next three days.

The US has already said that it will be donating 500 million vaccine doses by the middle of 2022.