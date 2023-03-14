US, UK to boost military funding in response to China’s defence budget hike

While the demand for the $1 trillion threshold seems astronomically high, it is only about 3 percent of the US gross domestic product. For comparison, during World War II the nation was spending about one-third of its GDP on defence, said Pentagon comptroller Michael McCord.

The Pentagon is planning to increase its military's annual budget to over the $1 trillion threshold in just a matter of years, its chief financial officer said. The US administration is aiming to load up on advanced missiles, space defence and modern jets in its largest defence request in decades to meet the threat it perceives from China.

The administration is asking Congress for $842 billion for the Pentagon in the 2024 budget year, it's the largest request since the peak of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars in the mid-2000s. This surge in the budget will be used in part to meet the higher cost of weapons and parts, and also to answer the vulnerabilities that the Ukraine war and the strategic threat the US sees from China's rapidly growing nuclear arsenal.

According to Pentagon comptroller Michael McCord, even if it only grows to account for inflation, "the budget will hit a trillion dollars," probably before the next five years. "Maybe that's going to be a psychological, big watershed moment for many of us, or some of us, but it is inevitable,” he added.

While the demand for the $1 trillion threshold seems astronomically high, it is only about 3 percent of the US gross domestic product. For comparison, during World War II the nation was spending about one-third of its GDP on defence, said McCord.

The US administration is asking Congress for $30 billion to produce more missiles, but they are "not the kind of missiles that are key to the Ukraine fight," McCord said. The Pentagon is also seeking rapid modernisation of its air, space and nuclear weapons. The request includes almost $38 billion to buy new nuclear submarines, field the new B-21 stealth bomber and manufacture new ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The request would also fund research and testing for a new type of warplane, called Next Generation Air Dominance, which will have a piloted modern fighter jet, such as the F-35, commanding unmanned drones that accompany it on missions.

UK to increase its military funding

Meanwhile, United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had also recently pledged to increase the nation’s military funding by 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) over the next two years in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the "epoch-defining challenge" posed by China.

The increase, which would be a major update to UK’s foreign and defence policy, is still less than what the nation’s military officials wanted. Sunak said the UK would increase military spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product "in the longer term," but didn't set a date.

Britain currently spends just over 2 percent of its GDP on defence, and military chiefs want it to rise to 3 percent. The extra money will in part be used to replenish Britain's ammunition stocks, which were depleted from supplying Ukraine in its defence against Russia. Some will also go towards a UK-US-Australia deal to build nuclear-powered submarines.

The country is also increasingly concerned about what the government calls "the epoch-defining challenge presented by the Chinese Communist Party's increasingly concerning military, financial and diplomatic activity.”

Concern about Beijing's activities has sparked a government-wide catch-up campaign on China, including Mandarin-language training for British officials and a push to secure new sources of critical minerals that are essential to technology.

UK-US-Australia plan next steps for the military pact

Additionally, Sunak had also met US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego to confirm the next steps for the military pact, known as AUKUS, struck by the three countries in 2021 amid mounting concern about China's actions in the Pacific.

Under the deal, the UK and Australia will build new nuclear-powered, conventionally armed subs from a British design, with US technology and support. Most of the UK construction will take place in shipyards at Barrow-in-Furness in northwest England, with the first subs completed by the late 2030s. Australia also plans to buy up to five Virginia-class subs from the US.

The three leaders said the submarine plan "elevates all three nations' industrial capacity to produce and sustain interoperable nuclear-powered submarines for decades to come, expands our individual and collective undersea presence in the Indo-Pacific, and contributes to global security and stability.”

Britain last produced a defence, security and foreign policy framework, known as the Integrated Review, in 2021. UK’s intelligence agencies have also expressed growing concern about China's military might, covert activities and economic muscle.

China boosts its defence spending by 7.2%

China will boost its defence spending by 7.2 percent this year, marginally outpacing last year's increase and faster than the government's modest economic growth forecast, as Premier Li Keqiang called for the armed forces to boost combat preparedness. China on Sunday announced a 7.2 percent increase in its defence budget for the coming year, just 0.1 percent higher than in 2022.

That marks the eighth consecutive year of single-digit percentage increases in what is now the world's second-largest military budget. The 2023 figure was given as $224 billion). As in previous years, no breakdown of the spending was given, only the overall amount and the rate of increase.

The spending increase outpaces targeted economic growth of around 5 percent, which is slightly below last year's target as the world's second-largest economy faces domestic headwinds. Beijing is nervous about challenges on fronts ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to US naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands.

Along with the world's biggest standing army, China has the world's largest navy and recently launched its third aircraft carrier. According to the US, it also has the largest aviation force in the Indo-Pacific, with more than half of its fighter planes consisting of fourth or fifth-generation models.

China also boasts a massive stockpile of missiles, along with stealth aircraft, bombers capable of delivering nuclear weapons, advanced surface ships and nuclear-powered submarines.

(With input from agencies)