US troops to stay in Poland for a long time, says President Joe Biden

US troops to stay in Poland for a long time, says President Joe Biden

In June this year, President Biden announced that the US will set up a permanent military base in Poland, representing the first permanently stationed US forces on NATO’s eastern flank

The US plans to maintain its forces in Poland, a strong NATO ally, for a long time to defend the alliance and counter threats from Russia.

Asked how long he intended to keep US troops in Poland and other NATO countries, US President Joe Biden said “they’ll be there for a long time”.
The US President was speaking at the infrastructure talent pipeline challenge event on Tuesday.
US troops in Poland lead the Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) Battle Group and deploy a rotational Armored Brigade Combat Team under Operation Atlantic Resolve. Funds for the operation come through the European Deterrence Initiative.
At present, there are about 10,000 US personnel on rotation in Poland, the US state department said recently in a release.
The two countries – Poland and US – inked two joint declarations in 2019 that listed planned locations for enhanced US military presence in the central European country. The following year, the two countries entered the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which supplements the NATO Status of Force Agreement. The EDCA not only streamlines the functioning of US troops in Poland but also establishes a mechanism for cooperation between the two countries on infrastructure and logistical support for enhanced rotational presence.
Apart from this, the US is also building an Aegis Ashore facility in Poland as part of its commitment to NATO Ballistic Missile Defense.
In June this year, President Biden announced that the US will set up a permanent military base in Poland, representing the first permanently stationed US forces on NATO’s eastern flank. Poland, which has pushed for Western countries to take a stronger line against Russia for years, welcomed the announcement.
