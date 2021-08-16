  • Home>
  • world>

  • US troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport

US troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport

Profile image
By Reuters | IST (Updated)
Mini

Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. US troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.

US troops fire in air to scatter Afghan civilians at Kabul airport
US forces fired in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac, a US official said.
"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."
Also Read:
Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. US troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

Next Article

From Haiti earthquake to China floods: A look at how natural calamities are taking a toll on the planet in 2021