US Treasure Secretary Yellen accuses Russian officials at G20 meeting of being 'complicit' in war atrocities 

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 24, 2023 2:40:19 PM IST (Published)

The comment was made while Yellen was addressing the gathering of leaders on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion being held in Bengaluru.  She urged the G20 counterparts to "redouble their efforts to support Ukraine and restrict Russia's capacity to wage war."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday confronted the Russian officials present at a G20 finance ministers meeting and accused them of being "complicit" in Russia's atrocities and its harm on the global economy during its invasion on Ukraine.

"I urge the Russian officials here at the G20 to understand that their continued work for the Kremlin makes them complicit in Putin’s atrocities," Yellen said. "They bear responsibility for the lives and livelihoods being taken in Ukraine and the harm caused globally," she said.


Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secretary Yellen ahead of first G20 FMCBG meeting

The comment was made while Yellen was addressing the gathering of leaders on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion being held in Bengaluru.

She urged the G20 counterparts to "redouble their efforts to support Ukraine and restrict Russia's capacity to wage war."

She said that ending the war was a "moral imperative" for the global economy and that the "United States will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes." "Russian President Vladimir Putin's "weaponisation" of food and energy has hurt not only Ukraine, but the global economy and especially developing countries," she added,

According to a U.S. Treasury official, from Russian side, senior economic officials attended the meeting. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina were not present.

Also Read: Janet Yellen says World Bank has started looking for next President

