World US transport chief, foreign policy aides quit after Capitol violence Updated : January 08, 2021 07:15 AM IST US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation on Thursday. She was the first Cabinet member to join a list of President Donald Trump's administration officials who are leaving in protest at the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.