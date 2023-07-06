US top official calls Khalistani attacks 'deeply regrettable', says will ensure Indian diplomats feel safe

"We are trying to take necessary steps to ensure that Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here and will continue with their work," Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, said on Thursday.
Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, termed the attack by Khalistani radicals on Indian Consulate in San Francisco "deeply regrettable". Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats that are living in the US."
"We have been in close contact with the Indian authorities, local law enforcement. We are trying to take necessary steps to ensure that Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here and will continue with their work," Campbell said on Thursday.
Campbell's statement came days after a group of Khalistan radicals set the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, United States, on fire. The incident wa took place on July 2. No major damages were caused or staffers were harmed, reports said.
A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2, was also posted on Twitter. It showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The video, with the words “violence begets violence” emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, news agency PTI reported.
This was the second time within months that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco came under attack from Khalistani supporters. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was attacked on March 20. The same month, Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. Pro-Khalistani protests also happened in the United Kingdom (UK) on March 19.
The Khalistan movement is a Sikh separatist movement that seeks to establish a sovereign state in the Punjab region called Khalistan (‘Land of the Khalsa’), according to reports.
