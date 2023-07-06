US top official calls Khalistani attacks 'deeply regrettable', says will ensure Indian diplomats feel safe

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 10:49:35 AM IST (Published)

"We are trying to take necessary steps to ensure that Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here and will continue with their work," Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, said on Thursday.

Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, termed the attack by Khalistani radicals on Indian Consulate in San Francisco "deeply regrettable". Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats that are living in the US."

"We have been in close contact with the Indian authorities, local law enforcement. We are trying to take necessary steps to ensure that Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here and will continue with their work," Campbell said on Thursday.
Campbell's statement came days after a group of Khalistan radicals set the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, United States, on fire. The incident wa took place on July 2. No major damages were caused or staffers were harmed, reports said.
