US top official calls Khalistani attacks 'deeply regrettable', says will ensure Indian diplomats feel safe

2 Min Read
"We are trying to take necessary steps to ensure that Indian diplomatic community feels safe and secure here and will continue with their work," Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, said on Thursday.
Kurt Campbell, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, termed the attack by Khalistani radicals on Indian Consulate in San Francisco "deeply regrettable". Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "We take very seriously the safety and security of diplomats that are living in the US."
Campbell's statement came days after a group of Khalistan radicals set the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, United States, on fire. The incident wa took place on July 2. No major damages were caused or staffers were harmed, reports said.