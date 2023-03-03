English
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023

The US has given close to $47 billion in military equipment, ammunition, hardware and more to Ukraine.

The US will announce a renewed $400 million assistance package for Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country has now continued for over a year. The new package will includes assistance with weapons such as the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) for M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), ammunition for Bradley Fighting Vehicles, along with logistical supplies, sources told Reuters.

The ammunition for heavy artillery along with armoured vehicles is expected to be used by Ukrainian forces as part of their long-expected spring offensive.
With the latest military aid package, the US has given close to $47 billion in military equipment, ammunition, hardware and more to Ukraine. That is on top of the $26.66 billion that the world's largest economy has promised and delivered in terms of financial aid and nearly $4 billion that has been sent as part of humanitarian aid from the country. The amount of military aid given by the US to Ukraine is three times the nine highest contributing countries combined, reported Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The institute has been tracking commitments and deliveries of aid promised by various countries to Ukraine.
World View | An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out
The amount of military aid given to Ukraine is higher than the annual military spending of countries like Italy ($32 billion), Australia ($31.8 billion), Canada ($26.4 billion) and more. If Ukraine had spent $47 billion on military, the country would have the 11th largest military budget of any country in the world.
The US military packages to Ukraine include over 70 tanks, of which 31 are going to be the M1 Abrams MBT, over 100 M2A2 Bradley IFVs, hundreds of drones of various capabilities, attack helicopters, millions of rounds of ammunition, hundreds of artillery pieces including 20 HIMARS systems and a MIM-104 Patriot Air Defense Battery, 50 M3 Bradley Cavalry Fighting Vehicles, and much more.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 5:31 PM IST
