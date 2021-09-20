US to relax travel restrictions on passengers from India, UK, EU from November

The United States will re-open to air passengers from China, India, Britain and many other European countries who have received COVID-19 vaccines in early November, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.
The White House plans to allow non-US citizen travellers from countries who have been barred from the United States since early 2020 as it moves to the new requirements amid the pandemic, Zients said.
There will be some exceptions to the vaccine policy, officials said.
The United States currently bars most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.