US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to omicron COVID-19 variant

The United States joined the European Union and several other countries in instituting travel restrictions on visitors from southern Africa after discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that has stoked world fears and triggered widespread travel bans.

The White House said the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday.

It did not give details except to say the restrictions will not apply to returning US citizens or permanent residents, who will continue to be required to test negative before their travel.